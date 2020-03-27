Ben Standig Discusses Redskins Running Back Competition on Doc and Galdi

The Washington Redskins have been active in free-agency this offseason having already signed 14 free-agents, with their biggest acquisition bringing back cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Ben Standig of the Athletic joined Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Friday and shared what he thought has been the Redskins’ most intriguing free-agency acquisition.

“Of all the moves Washington made, the Peyton Barber one was the most curious to me,” Standig expressed.

With the signing of Barber, the Redskins now have six running backs under contract: Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, and third-year player Josh Ferguson. Standig deems that this move reeks of the Redskins being skeptical of Guice and Love’s ability to remain healthy.

“If the Redskins only keep four running backs, which is a standard number, there’s no obvious space for him,” said Standig. “So it does beg the question, ‘Are they that concerned about Guice or Bryce Love, or both of them that they would do this. Or is this somehow Peyton Barber’s market just completely is non-existent?’.”

The Redskins did not fork over a lot of money to bring Barber in, having given him a low contract guarantee of $600,000. Due to Guice and Love still being on their relatively cheap contracts, Washington and head coach Ron Rivera will be able to evaluate all three backs during their training camp before ultimately deciding who to keep.

