Salary Cap Analyst J.I. Halsell with Kevin Sheehan on how Trent Williams’ agent has handled negotiations with the Redskins

Salary Cap Analyst & NFL Insider J.I. Halsell, Managing Partner at SWAY Talent joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to give us his take on how Trent Williams’ agent has handled negotiations with the Redskins so far.

Vincent Taylor, the agent of Trent said that “the contract has never been the hold-up” in terms of the Redskins trading Trent and that it was “totally false” that Trent was looking for even $20 million per year, saying “it’s never been about the contract” and that “Trent has never made demands on a contract.” If that’s the case, then why not play for the Redskins? Plus, how has his agent handled this so far?

Whitworth is the first LT to sign in free agency, & in his case it was mostly assumed that he was going to return to Rams, if he didn’t retire. For rest of LT market, seems like Trent Williams’ trade availability is holding up the market for guys like Beachum, Peters & Glenn. — J.I. Halsell (@SalaryCap101) March 18, 2020

Plus, has the fanbase now turned on Trent after possibly being misled in his reasoning for holding out last year, and how much does the way he’s handled this matter to other teams?

Then a few thoughts on Alex Smith and what the Redskins options are when it comes to his contract.

