Fabolous is almost two decades strong in the game and though he looks like he just dropped his breakthrough verse in “Super Woman,” the Brooklyn representative is a well-respected rap veteran who can teach these young’ns a thing or two about bars.

Coming through with his latest visuals to “Cold Summer” Fab goes from the Nino Brown look to his signature varsity jacket wearing self before giving the middle finger to the tabloids. Entertainers really hate the media these days.

From BK to the A, Future kicks it in a garage with his whip and private jet with a thick exotic young woman before goons try to run up in his crib for his clip to “Tycoon.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Fetty Wap, and more.

FABOLOUS – “COLD SUMMER”

FUTURE – “TYCOON”

CURREN$Y – “MONEY MACHINE 3”

FETTY WAP – “FRESH N CLEAN”

LIL LOADED – “HIT EM UP”

TANK GOD FT. KAI CA$H – “PRIVATE DANCER”

IV JAY & LUH KEL – “TWEAKIN’”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “NO FENTANYL/CAMERA ROLL”

Fabolous “Cold Summer,” Future “Tycoon” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: