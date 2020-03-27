It seems everyone has their health in mind even while on lock down. One of Rap’s most polarizing figures is getting transferred in an effort to reduce his chances of contracting Coronavirus.

As spotted on HipHopDX Kodak Black announced that he will be doing a residency at a New York correctional facility amidst the current health crisis. He revealed the move via his Twitter account. “This Where I’m At Until This Corona sh*t Ova Wit” he wrote. Bill Kapri went on to provide the address where he can be contacted at if you are into that type of thing.

This Where I’m At Until This Corona shit Ova Wit Niagara County Jail

P.O. Box 496

5526 Niagara Street ext.

Lockport, NY 14094 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 25, 2020

The change is only a temporary situation as the “ZeZe” rapper still awaits sentencing. On March 12 he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon at the Niagara County Courthouse. This stems from back to he and three other men were allegedly caught riding dirty with firearms and marijuana by US Customs and Border Protection while trying to cross the Canadian border. He was originally set to return for sentencing on March but it was postponed. He will now hear his fate today.

In a recent interview behind bars (don’t ask us how) he detailed how the pandemic is further complicating prison life. “We had lost power like three times,” he said. “Right, corona sh*t got shit f***ed up out there, huh. It’s sad, I just hope that when the world ends I am not in prison bro, cause all these tragedies and sh*t be sad bro. Like how can this sh*t happen like that just turn around and kill all these people, like that.”

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com

Kodak Black Moved To New York Prison Avoid COVID-19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios

