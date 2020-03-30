Kevin Sheehan: Should We Be Surprised If Kyle Allen And Not Dwayne Haskins Is The Redskins Starter Week 1?

Should we not be surprised if Kyle Allen is the Redskins starting QB Week 1 and not Dwayne Haskins?
NFL Insider Bucky Brooks wrote about this in a piece, also Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio mentioned the Redskins coaching staff has uncertainty at the quarterback position.
However, Kevin explains why the Redskins coaching staff might be more comfortable starting the season with Kyle Allen because he knows the playbook and he might not need as much work with the offense especially is the season is delayed.
