Al Galdi: Redskins Sign Another DB And Quinton Dunbar Can’t Stop Talking…

Al Galdi discusses the Redskins signing cornerback Ronald Darby and Quinton Dunbar’s comments after the fact.

We on Sunday, March 29, 2020, had multiple reports that the Redskins had agreed on a contract with unrestricted free-agent corner Ronald Darby.

The 2020 season will be Darby’s age-26 season

Ronald Darby has agreed to a one-year, $4-million deal with the Redskins, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 29, 2020

Darby has had injury issues, he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played for the Bills for two seasons (2015 and 2016), was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in Aug. 2017 and spent the last three seasons (2017-2019) with the Eagles.

Darby over his two seasons with the Bills he played in 29 of a possible 32 regular-season games, but over his three seasons with the Eagles played in just 28 of a possible 48 regular-season games. He in 2017 played in just eight regular-season games due to a dislocated right ankle. Darby in 2018 played in just nine regular-season games due to a torn right ACL. The in 2019 he played in just 11 regular-season games due to a hip-flexor injury.

Also, he/s not coming off of a great season. He over 11 games for the Eagles registered a coverage grade per Pro Football Focus of 41.0, which ranked No. 127 out of 130 qualifying corners.

He also in 2019 per PFF was responsible for eight plays that each resulted in a gain of at least 30 yards. And Darby in 2019 per PFF was the only corner to give up at least two yards per coverage snap. Over 57 career regular-season games he has 65 pass defenses and eight interceptions.

The Redskins agreeing on a contract with Ronald Darby essentially ended the notion of them potentially bringing back unrestricted free-agent corner Bashaud Breeland.

ESPN Redskins insider John Keim on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, reported that the Redskins up until that point had not been in contact with Breeland as he lingered on the free-agent market.

Then Galdi sounds off on former Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar’s comments which shortly came after the Darby signing…

