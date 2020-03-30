Nic Bash Of HoneyFlower Foods Talks Giving Away 250 Meals To Medical Workers

A D.C., sustainable, fresh food company, HoneyFlower Foods delivered 200 free meals to George Washington University Hospital staff on Friday March 25 in recognition of their staff’s hard work amid the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, HoneyFlower Foods is offering $4 meals to all hospital staff in the D.C. and NYC/ NY Tri State area that order directly.

Nic Bash is the founder and CEO of HoneyFlower Foods. He has worked and trained in top rated fine dining, and then developed products for a wide range of companies from snacks and packaged goods to frozen meals. After seeing firsthand the challenges in our food systems, he launched HoneyFlower Foods in an effort to build a different kind of food company. HoneyFlower is founded and committed to the following Pillars:To make great tasting healthy food using only “scalably sustainable” ingredients or ingredients we can and should use for the next 100 + years.To do this with zero waste, in recipes and practice and to build a community thinking about food differently and grow accessibility to these foods.

Nic called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to share how his company HoneyFlower Foods is helping medical workers during the CoronaVirus pandemic.

