John Keim: ‘Doubtful’ Redskins Sign Bashaud Breeland After Adding Ronald Darby

Yesterday afternoon, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Redskins and former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year deal, one of which potentially end bringing back unrestricted free-agent corner Bashaud Breeland.

Source: Redskins get former Eagles corner Darby, who produced 32 pass breakups in three seasons in Philly, stays in the division. https://t.co/n5vYVhnk6v — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 29, 2020

ESPN’s John Keim joined The Team 980’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn to shed light on the Redskins’ odds of landing Breeland after the Darby signing.

“I was told last week that it was doubtful and that they really hadn’t had any contact, but it was one of those things where maybe down the road, if there’s still a need, and he’s still out there, maybe yes at some point,” Keim told Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn. “I don’t see it right now. I wouldn’t say 100 percent at this point, based on what I know.”

The Redskins’ secondary is beginning to take shape after adding Darby, who is presumed to compete with Fabian Moreau for the number two starting spot alongside Kendall Fuller. Though Fuller made his money at the slot position, he may be asked to play on the outside with second-year player Jimmy Moreland being projected to fill in at the slot corner. Landon Collins and Sean Davis are believed to anchor the defense respectively at the strong and free safety positions.

Keim likes the addition of Darby but questions his durability, and he is also still skeptical about Sean Davis’ knowledge of the free safety position being that the former Terp moved around a lot in the Steelers’ defense. Even though the Redskins have made strides to revamp their secondary, Keim doesn’t think the Redskins are done just yet.

“I would hope, for their sake, that they continue to look for solutions at both safety as well as corner because you can never have enough good corners,” said Keim. “I don’t think it’s done yet and it shouldn’t be done yet.”

