ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Talks Redskins Acquisition of Cornerback Ronald Darby

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler broke the news Sunday afternoon that the Washington Redskins and former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal. Darby, who has dealt with his fair share of injuries, having played in just 28 of a possible 48 games while in his three-year Philadelphia stint, will remain in the NFC East and is expected to compete for a starting role in a new-look Redskins secondary.

Source: Redskins get former Eagles corner Darby, who produced 32 pass breakups in three seasons in Philly, stays in the division. https://t.co/n5vYVhnk6v — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 29, 2020

Fowler joined The Team 980/95.9 FM’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn to share his thoughts on Washington acquiring the former 2015 second-round pick out of Florida State.

“This is relatively a low cost deal for somebody that can start for you on the outside,” Fowler expressed.

The Redskins brought back cornerback Kendall Fuller on a four-year, $40 million deal earlier this month in free-agency. However, last week, they traded away their best corner from a season ago, shipping Quinton Dunbar off to Seattle for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, which left questions about who would fill the void. Fabian Moreau, who replaced Josh Norman as the starter last season, was the presumed guess. However, Fowler suggests that the Redskins adding Darby could “certainly help and create some competition” when it comes to the number two starter alongside Fuller.

“Rivera is trying to re-create a culture that thrives off of competition and you have to do that with volume I think,” said Fowler. “They go with the one big signing in Fuller and then just get some bodies in there, and then re-create through the draft the best you can with the second overall pick, which most people still expect it to be Chase Young, a guy who can change your defense for the next 10 years.”

With the addition of Darby, the Redskins now have three players with local ties: Kendall Fuller (played at Good Counsel in Olney, MD), Darby (played at The Potomac School in Oxon Hill, MD), and Sean Davis (played at Maret High School in Washington, D.C. and at the University of Maryland).

RELATED:

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Brian Mitchell Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Talks Redskins Acquisition of Cornerback Ronald Darby was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: