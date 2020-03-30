Skip Marley Spreads Love On The Quick Silva Show

The grandson of Reggae legend Bob Marley, Skip Marley joined the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Skip talked about his collaboration with H.E.R and the love that he’s been shown on the record “Slow Down.” The singer also talked about how the coronavirus is affecting his family in Jamaica. The Marley Heir also talked about his newest project that we can expect this year that will be an AfroBeat and reggae fusion album. Does Skip ever feel intimidated by trying to fill his grandfathers shoes? Tune into the interview above to find out.

