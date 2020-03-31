Former Eagles RB Brian Westbrook Breaks Down The NFC East

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn Tuesday to provide some insight into what divisional rival Philadelphia has been up to this off-season and who he thinks is the favorite to win the NFC East at this point in time.

“I don’t know if the Giants are ready to win at this point. I’m wondering if the Redskins are ready to win. I think it has to be between Dallas and the Eagles,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook acknowledged Dallas as having the more talented team, but he still gives the edge to the Eagles.

“We didn’t see the Dallas Cowboys win or have good victories against the better teams in the NFL,” Westbrook stated. “We saw them be dominant against some of the weaker teams. Until I can see that more consistently, I would have to take the Philadelphia Eagles, but talent-wise the Dallas Cowboys are certainly right there.”

Earlier Tuesday on The Kevin Sheehan Show, Clinton Portis deemed that the Redskins should take Isaiah Simmons over Chase Young with the number two overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Westbrook gave his assessment as well.

“I think Chase Young can be a more dominant player,” Westbrook told Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn. “I think Isaiah Simmons is a guy that played a bunch of positions while in college and will probably end up being a pass rusher here in the NFL. In my mind, there’s no doubt about it, I would have to go with Chase Young because of his ability to be dominant, up and down the line of scrimmage, but he’s an edge rusher that can get after the quarterback and in this league, that’s what you need, a tough, hard-nosed edge rusher.”

