Rhiannon Walker With Some Encouraging News On Reuben Foster

Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was claimed off of waivers in 2019 after being released by the 49ers in 2018 following several off the field issues. Foster was presumed to be one of the two starting inside linebackers, but he ended up tearing his left ACL, MCL and LCL on the first day of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), so his 2019 season was lost to rehabilitation.

Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic DC, who saw Foster doing “sprints and sled work throughout the season,” joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Tuesday to share some encouraging news about Reuben Foster.

“They would expect him to be back by training camp,” Walker said of Foster, who reportedly sustained some nerve damage while recovering from injury last May. However, in January, Ian Rapoport, per Foster’s Agent Malki Kawa, reassured fans that Foster had “regained feeling and power” in his left foot.

Walked begged the question “could he come back a year after the ACL tear” in time for OTAs? “Yes. With all of the improvements they’ve had, of course he could. But do they want to push him to do that? No that’s unnecessary. Why do it, when you could hold off having him out there for those three weeks. Just wait until training camp to give him the extra two months to continue to get himself together.”

Training camp dates have not been released yet, but hopefully Foster is at full strength by late July.

