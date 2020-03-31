Anything For Selenas: 25 Years Later, Selena’s Impact Lives On

Today marks the 25th anniversary of singer, songwriter and Texas legend, Selena Quintanilla’s tragic death at the young age of 23. Known for her beauty, fashion sense, and youthful energy Selena helped to push Tejano Music to the mainstream public eye in the early 1990s. Her career opened doors for many women

and Latin-American artists to crossover into both Spanish and English language music. Many of today’s biggest stars like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and even Cardi B credit the singer as a major influence. Often compared to the likes of Janet Jackson and Madonna for the Latin world, her legacy lives on today with countless artists and fans that emulate her signature style.

Raised in Corpus Christi, Texas Selena still plays a major role in the culture of the small town although she is no longer with us. The city pays homage to the star with a museum, Selena statue, and events.

Next month, MAC Cosmetics will launch a makeup collection inspired by her for the second year in a row in a Netflix series based on her life and career. I think we can all agree she is a staple to Texas and the music industry as a whole.

ronemanderson

