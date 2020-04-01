Casanova Talks CoronaVirus In NYC & Not Talking Covid-19 Seriously At First

New York rapper Casanova joined the Quick Silva Show with Dominique to tell everyone what it’s like being INSIDE during the quaratine. The rapper famously known for being outside talks about what it’s like being in “Ground zero” for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Casanova talked about the status of New York city currently and how it’s affecting him and his family.

He discusses not taking covid-19 seriously at first and then realizing that the disease was more serious than he could have imagined. Listen to the full interview below:

