Lizzo Thanks Health Care Workers Across the Country By Buying Lunches

Charise Frazier

Lizzo is doing her best to help hospital workers as they face tireless hours and uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cuz I Love You singer received a shout from the UW Medical Center located in Seattle, Washington after they received a special delivery on behalf of the decorated entertainer. The location was just one of several hospitals that received love from Lizzo on Monday.

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛 Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

“Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today!” the hospital tweeted with a series of photos capturing the gleeful staff. “Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot.”

The next set of lunches were very special to Lizzo as she reached out to ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital located in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan. The hospital’s official Twitter page posted a video featuring Lizzo who thanked all of the staff for their sacrifice.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic and it’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines,” she said. “So, because of that, I wanted to treat y’all to a meal.”

“I love you guys, thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. And we’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you every single day. God bless you.”

Another set of lunches were sent to ER staff at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. Staff thanked the singer by tagging her in a photo of the group with their food.

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️ If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

And medical workers at the West Jefferson Medical Center located outside of New Orleans thanked the singer who sent a second personalized video like the one she made for the Henry Ford Hospital.

In an Instagram Live video posted to her page, she explained she was moved to donate food after sending a care package to a friend’s mother who is a working nurse.

“I was like, you know what? I wish I could do this for every nurse,” she said. “How can I do this for more people who are working so hard to keep all of us safe.”

On her personal Instagram account, Lizzo posted a video montage of all of the hospitals she arranged lunches for, asking fans for donations to help amid the public health crisis. Lizzo’s participation is just one of the many ways anyone can help to make life easier for those on the front lines of the virus.

