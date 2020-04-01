Jay-Z & Rihanna Donate $1M Each To Coronavirus Relief

Jay-Z and Rihanna are contributing Coronavirus Pandemic relief efforts. The music moguls are each donating $1 million to the cause.

Thank you @S_C_’s @shawncartersf for joining us to give a combined $2 million to @MayorsFundLA @TheFundforPS @ACLU @thenyic for COVID-19 response supporting undocumented workers, children of frontline healthworkers & first responders, & incarcerated, elderly & homeless people. pic.twitter.com/bNCFVzYTZp — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) March 31, 2020

The Shawn Carter Foundation and the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), Rih Rih and Hova’s charities, respectively, have donated a combined $2 million that will be focused on vulnerable communities in New York City and Los Angeles.

The money will be used to support undocumented workers, the children of healthcare workers, the homeless, the incarcerated, the elderly and the homeless.

Also, Jay-Z and Rihanna are advocating for free COVID-19 testing while funds will be distributed to charities like the ACLU, the Mayor’s Fund for Lod Angeles, The Fund for Public Schools and the New York Immigration Coalition.

“In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education,” said Jay-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, the head of the Shawn Carter Foundation, via press statement. “The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

Justine Lucas, CLF’s Executive Director added, “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Expect this to be only the latest donations from Jay-Z and Rihanna. The latter’s CLF recently donated $5 million to aid coronavirus responders and patients in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa.

Jay-Z & Rihanna Donate $1M Each To Coronavirus Relief was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alvin aqua Blanco

