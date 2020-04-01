Redskins Insider Ben Standig with Kevin Sheehan gives us his latest NFL Mock Draft

Redskins Insider Ben Standig of The Athletic joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to talk the latest with the Burgundy & Gold and gives us his latest NFL Mock Draft.

Ben Standig’s latest 2020 Mock Draft Top 10 –

1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2 – Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3 – Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4 – New York Giants – Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

5 – Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7 – Carolina Panthers – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8 – Arizona Cardinals – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10 – Cleveland Browns – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

