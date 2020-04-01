CLOSE
Open For Business: Brandywine Crossing

Brandywine Crossing Shopping Center

Brandywine Crossing is dedicated to serving in any way they can; below is a list of businesses that are open just for you:

Bonefish:
Hours of Operation: Mon – Sat 12pm -9pm; Sun 11am -8pm
Offering a limited menu and family bundles through carryout and delivery with our Uber & DoorDash partners

AMG Wing Heaven:
Hours of Operation: Sun-Thurs 11:30A-8P; Fri-Sun 11:30-10:30P
Offering: Family Wing Packs

Panda Express:
Hours of Operation: Mon-Sat 11a-7:30p; Sun 11a-7p
Offering: $20 Family Meal

Indish:
Offering: Delivery through Food Scooter

Brandywine Wine & Liquor Depot:
Hours of Operations: Mon-Sat-10A-7P; Sun 11A-6P

The UPS Store:
Hours of Operations: Mon – Fri 10am to 6pm; Sat 10am to 5pm
Offering: Mailing, Shipping, Mailbox Services, Notary Public Services, and other business services.

