Tua Tagovailoa Says He’s 100 Percent & Could Play If NFL Season Began Today

Tua Tagovailoa says that his surgically-repaired hip is fully healed and that he could play if the NFL regular season was to begin today, the former Alabama quarterback told NFL Network in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

Tua: “I’m 100 percent.” Tua Tagovailoa says he's 100 percent, could play today – https://t.co/hEXGrEjj3q https://t.co/7r5TH6Fz1p — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 1, 2020

Steve Wyches reports that Tagovailoa said the following:

“I feel 100 percent. I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent.”

Tagovailoa was cleared last month by his doctor after four months of rehabbing a hip injury that he sustained last November. The left-handed signal caller, in an appearance on ESPN’s Sportscenter, simply reiterated again Wednesday that he’s ‘100 percent’ and that he’s excited to get back on the field throwing balls.

“I’m just ready to play. It’s been four months too long,” Tua told ESPN. “I’ve been really excited to actually just be able to go out and throw the ball, get to spin it around. It’s been a long process, four months waiting, going through all the physicals, going through rehab. Just being able to go out there and throw the ball, spin it, it’s been good.”

"I'm 100% right now. I'm just ready to go play." – Tua Tagovailoa Tua leaves no doubt he'll be ready to take the field whenever NFL football begins 😤 pic.twitter.com/vstliYeBSi — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) April 1, 2020

In three seasons for the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa completed nearly 70 percent of his passes with 87 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions. The talent is there, but his durability has been in question. Aside from his hip injury, the Alabama quarterback has undergone tightrope surgery in both ankles and has also had surgery for the index finger on his left hand. Not to mention, he also played through a knee injury in October.

Despite his health concerns, Tua Tagovailoa is still projected to be a high draft pick in April’s NFL Draft.

