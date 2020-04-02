David Aldridge On The NBA Potentially Resetting Its Schedule

Last month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, said he wasn’t sure when the NBA season would resume, but did not think the league would have to cancel its season. However, he did acknowledge that the delay could potentially reset the NBA calendar.

David Aldridge of The Athletic DC joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Thursday to shed some light on how players are handling the holdout and what he thinks their response would be to a calendar shift.

“The desire on everyone’s part, both the players and owners, to have some sort of conclusion to this season is across the board,” Aldridge said of the NBA season being on hold amid COVID-19. “Whatever form it takes, whether its a 16 team playoff, 30 team playoff, I think you’re going to have a postseason in the NBA. I suspect it will happen in some form, optimistically mid-June. That’s if everything goes right.”

Aldridge deemed that a mid-June start up would be the best-case-scenario for the NBA season. If it was start in June, he projects that the NBA season wouldn’t end until August. Al Galdi begged the question, “If the season ends in July or August, would the NBA consider operating the same way moving forward and with the season beginning in December?”

“I think that’s going to be a little harder for people to accept than you think,” Aldridge expressed. “You’re asking players, who normally are on the beach in July and August to still be playing in July and August, and now you’re off-seasons is October and November, when it’s cold and you can’t go to the beach anymore. That’s not the lifestyle these players are used to having.”

Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard has been very vocal about his disapproval of the NBA possibly reshaping the calendar.

