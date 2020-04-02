NFL Insider Adam Schefter With Kevin Sheehan Tells Ts Why The NFL Should Postpone The Draft

NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss what we’ve so far in NFL free agency and his his comments regarding the NFL not postponing the NFL Draft.

On his comments to Scott Van Pelt about the NFL not postponing the NFL draft Adam told us, “You’d be amazed by the amount of calls & texts I’ve received about my comments to SVP from teams from across the league…overwhelming support.” Schefter continued, “my network broadcasts the draft, and I love doing the draft and when the draft comes off those days, because it will, I’ll look forward to working, I will. But there’s a part of it that’s distasteful, frankly.”

