Can We Talk About Diamond & Silk’s Ratched A** Wigs?

I try not to talk too much about Diamond and Silk because it only gives these cultish Donald Trump lovers the attention they are so sorely begging for. That, and they blocked me on Twitter, which honestly, I don’t blame them. I mean, I was constantly calling them “coons” or some other rendition of “Susie Tom” every chance I got.

So it was only fair that I faced the consequences of that, which meant being banished from their tiny pedestrian GOP-pandering world. Naturally, I moved on with my life (finding someone else to terrorize) and while they never really went anywhere, the infamous duo never quite registered on my radar again, until recently.

Seems like the female contemporary version of Stepin Fetchit thought it was a good idea to get on TV, looking how they look with every exaggerated neck roll they can muster up, to peddle some half-cocked QAnon talking point that the coronavirus crisis is somehow a way for the media and the radical left to undermine that man that occupies the White House.

Somehow, these two nitwits morphed a crisis— this massive, this economy-crushing, and deadlier than 9/11— into a hoax “engineered by the Deep State.”

“This is something that was man-made. … I think it’s a little Deep State action going on behind the scenes. … To me, this is something undercover. It is engineered,” Silk stressed on Fox News earlier this week.

Y’all, this is not an episode of The X-Files. This is real life and in real life, people are losing their jobs, will be isolated for months on end and most importantly, are dying at a heartbreaking rate. But when you are brainwashed or being paid to pretend like you are, you will say or do anything to get that next check.

For example: “Here’s another thing. My president said, on March the 24th — Tuesday, this past week — my president said that he would love for America to be back up and running,” Silk added, with Diamond tag-teaming in, “I knew this was going to happen.”

And yes, let them tell it, this is all happening because the Dems want to win in November, pointing to the alarming mortality rates jumping each day.

“At the time, he said it there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths,” Silk continued. “Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out. He want it open by Easter. He want this open by Easter. Me and you was talking — I said, ‘Now watch the number of deaths go up. Watch everything increase, because they wanted to make it look bad in front of our eyes.’ Here it is, five days later. As of yesterday, it jumped from 25,489 cases up to 121,478 cases. It went from 307 deaths to 2,026 deaths in five days.”

I mean…deaths increase dramatically in a pandemic, sis, but go awf.

Diamond & Silk are speculating coronavirus deaths are being inflated to make Trump look bad pic.twitter.com/hBnB7422UP — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 30, 2020

Clearly, there’s a lot that gets under my skin about these two, but this is just one step too far. These lies can have dangerous repercussions, especially for the blubbering idiots who refuse to know or do better. These lies will continue to encourage the MAGA crowd to not self-isolate, to go outside any chance they get and even lick poles if they feel inclined, and then they will have no problem coughing in your mouth, sparking a new wave of infections—and subsequently more deaths.

Yet, Shattered Glass and Stained Polyester could care less. They get to sit in the Oval Office with their president, grinning as wide as their mouths allow. The hell with the rest of us!

But what’s never gotten lost on me was how these two can spend so much time combing through thousands of Reddit comments and dark web manifestos to come up with this nonsense, but can never find the same time or effort to do something about those ratchet a** wigs they parade around at Trump rallies, on their tired YouTube channel, and on television.

I mean….that shiny-looking horsehair they have glued on looks like a raccoon broke in and set up on shop on their heads. What is really going on? I get that depending on your age, your taste-level and where you live can impact what you deem to be aesthetically pleasing, but this is just…well…awful. Granted, there is no way you can have an ounce of pride about yourself and your Blackness and then get on TV and say and do everything to undermine your very own people. You just can’t. So the state of their hair makes sense.

And I can hear you now. “Oh Kellee, don’t talk about a woman’s appearance!” “Didn’t you just write about how men should stop worrying about our hair?” No, I didn’t write that, that was my lovely boss Shamika, who is a much nicer person than I am.

Their hair is beyond embarrassing, but not surprising given that Omarosa has and will always be the only conservative-for-pay to have her hair LAID at all times. She might have gotten on TV to tell us to “bow down” to her King, but clearly, she was too vain to let ANYONE downgrade her crown and glory. But for real, I’ve been thinking about this for years: there’s got to be a correlation between your political party and whether your hair is well-styled.

Think about it: Former First Lady Michelle Obama? ALWAYS LAID. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley? CROCHET TWISTS FOR DAYS! OK, not anymore? BAAAD, BALD AND BEAUTIFUL! Political Analsist Tiffany D. Cross? PERFECTION! Her hair is so damn amazing it brings a tear to my eye every time she’s on MSNBC.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens? PARCHED, CRIPSY, BROKEN OFF. Paris Dennard? HIS ON-AGAIN, OFF-AGAIN HAIRLINE LOOKS LIKE MICE HAVE BEEN GNAWING ON IT SINCE NEW YEAR’S. Just an entire mess.

Now, I don’t have any proof as to why it’s this way, only theories. Maybe it’s because no one down- for-the-people-Black wants to be bothered with them, except other Black Republicans, whose hair is equally a disaster. Or, if woke folks are doing their hair, they are purposely sabotaging them, right? I don’t know, but I may be on to something.

Well, whatever the case, I just want for Diamond and Silk to STOP flapping their gums about these ‘Rona conspiracy theories and use this quarantine time to check out the millions of free hair tutorials on IG and YouTube to finally get their wigs (and their minds) right.

