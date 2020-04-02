FYI: ‘Dave’ Could Surpass ‘Atlanta’ As FX’s Most Watched Comedy Series

When Atlanta landed on FX in 2016, it instantly became a hit, brining in some of the network’s highest ratings. Well now the series might have a major competitor and it comes in the form of Lil Dicky (a.k.a. David Burd).

The comedic rapper, known for songs like “Freaky Friday”, has his own show on FX called Dave and it’s already become a breakout hit. According to Deadline, it averages 4.8 million viewers per episode for its five episodes to date across linear, video-on-demand and streaming viewing. This positions the show as the second-largest average audience of any season of an FX Networks comedy, only following behind the first season of Atlanta, which brought in 5.2 million average views.

Considering its grown trajectory, Dave’s average audience per episode has increased by 1.2 million viewers in the last two weeks, having averaged 3.6 million total viewers on March 20. With such growth, the show is on track to surpass Atlanta’s tally soon.

There are a couple differences between Dave and Atlanta‘s viewership, however. Both of their totals include linear, VOD and streaming, but Dave is also benefiting from streaming on a much bigger platform — Hulu via FX on Hulu. Atlanta was watchable on the now-defunct FX Now. Atlanta‘s primary network was also the flagship FX, while Dave airs on FXX, which is a comedy-centered offshoot that has a slightly smaller reach than FX. Despite this, Dave‘s tally also includes repeats on FX.

As far as Live+Same Day linear ratings, season one of Atlanta still smashes Dave, considering it had 888K viewers on average while Dave is averaging 217K viewers. Dave is clearly making up ground with digital viewing success.

The show is similar to Atlanta in that it tells the story of Dave (Burd), a suburban neurotic in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. He only has to convince his closest friends because with their assistance, he could actually convince the world.

It’s not exactly like Atlanta when reading it a second time, but at least there’s still rapping involved I guess.

Will you be tuning in or will you pass and wait for Atlanta to come back in 2021?

FYI: ‘Dave’ Could Surpass ‘Atlanta’ As FX’s Most Watched Comedy Series was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore

