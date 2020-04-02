New World Order: Only True Millennials Remember When Life Was Like THIS 20 Years Ago B.C (Before Corona) 

The year 2000 was a huge year for many of us for various reasons. Especially millennials. Most Americans were losing their s***, figuratively and literally, over the idea that the world would end on January 1, 2000 due to Y2K. Either that or robots would take over and we would be their servants — which is kind of true when you think about our addictions to cell phones these days.

Now as adults, we look back at that time in wanderlust, imagining that things were oh so simple back then. Times were totally different. But in hindsight, the same energy that had taken over the world at that time has come back to rear its ugly head using the COVID-19 pandemic as it’s front man. And that is the energy of fear.

In a time of unprecedented crisis, instead of reporting & investigating, the news media has distinguished themselves by contributing outright misinformation, fear mongering, spreading foreign propaganda, and outright partisan hackery. They've burned their own house down — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 28, 2020

As Gen-Yers, we’ve experienced more global crisis’ in our couple of decades on this planet than many of our parents have in their lifetime.

Elder millennials cannot get a break. In the first 20 years of adult life, we've lived through

9/11

2nd Iraq war

the 2008 recession

an ongoing housing crisis

London riots

brex*t

Tr*mp

a decade+ of austerity

stagnant wages

the gig economy eradicating careers

and now – plague — Laura Kressly, MFA, BA (@shakespeareanLK) March 31, 2020

So it’s only natural to faun over the days when is was different. Sometimes we forget out simple things were when life gets too chaotic. Just in case you forgot how different life was 20 years ago (for better or worse), lettuce refresh your memory.

Life In 2000

Hillary Clinton is elected to the US Senate representing New York

U.S. presidential election, 2000 Republican challenger George W. Bush defeats Democrat Vice President Al Gore, but the final outcome is not known for over a month because of disputed votes in Florida.

Average Monthly Rent In 2000: $675.00Average Monthly Rent In 2020: $1,405

Average cost of new car In 2000: $24,750.00Average cost of new car In 2020: $38,948

Cost of a gallon of Gas In 2000: $1.26Cost of a gallon of Gas In 2020: $2.50

Pop Culture

Microsoft releases Windows 2000

AOL and Time Warner Merge

The Most Popular Artists At The Time Were All White:Blink-182 U2 All Saints N Sync Red Hot Chili Peppers Madonna Faith Hill

If you had the choice, would you go back two decades, or embrace the post-COVID life we’re about to embark on?

New World Order: Only True Millennials Remember When Life Was Like THIS 20 Years Ago B.C (Before Corona) was originally published on globalgrind.com

