Barry Srvluga & Kevin Sheehan Discuss Why The Redskins Getting The No. 2 Pick RIght Is So Important For Ron Rivera’s Tenure

Washington Post Columnist Barry Srvluga joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss his piece on whatever the Redskins do with pick No. 2 will reflect on the Ron Rivera’s opinion of the incumbent QB and much rides on getting that decision right.

Whatever the Redskins do with pick No. 2 — Tua, trade, Chase Young — it’ll reflect on the new coach’s opinion of the incumbent QB. So much rides on getting that decision right. https://t.co/6T1EeaORay — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) April 1, 2020

Also, Barry tells us about he walked around Nationals Park around the time of first pitch yesterday, hoping it would be therapeutic, but he didn’t have the reaction that he hoped for.

