Al Galdi: DeAngelo Hall Says He Can’t See How Dwayne Haskins Will Win The Redskins’ Starting QB Job

Former Redskins corner DeAngelo Hall, now with NFL Media, said on NFL Network’s “Total Access” on Wednesday, that he couldn’t see how Dwayne Haskins will win the Redskins’ starting quarterback job for the 2020 season.

Al Galdi rants on & deconstructs Hall’s comments…

1) Said D-Hall regarding Ron Rivera, “I think by just not trusting him right now, it’s saying a whole lot.”

Ron Rivera on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in an appearance on “The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey” on WFNZ in Charlotte said the following in response to whether he would go into 2020 Training Camp believing that Dwayne Haskins was the Redskins’ starting quarterback: “We’re going into camp believing [that Dwaynew Haskins in the starting quarterback], but they’re gonna compete.

Ron and company at this point had 1) said that they had high grade on Dwayne going into the 2019 NFL Draft 2) gone from lecturing Dwayne to do more to acknowledging he was doing more 3) passed on the ultra-deep free-agent quarterback class in the 2020 offseason (Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota)

2) “I don’t think Dwayne Haskins is gonna respond.”

Haskins over his last two games, which essentially were six quarters: 31-of-43 (72.09 completion percentage) for 394 yards (9.16 yards per pass attempt), four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Week 15 – 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field on Dec. 15

Week 16 – 41-35 overtime loss to the New York Giants at FedEx Field on Dec. 22

3) “A lotta young kids don’t respond to that style of coaching. Ron Rivera’s [an] old-school-mentality type of coach. He wants competition. These young guys want things given to them.”

4) “I would have loved to see Dwayne Haskins get the opportunity to be this starting quarterback in Washington, not have a talented guy like Kyle Allen behind him, a more veteran, seasoned guy behind him that he knows the keys are his…With Kyle Allen breathing down your throat, you are not going to be able to make many mistakes. I don’t know how he wins the starting job, man. I really don’t.”

HASKINS IS GETTING AN OPPORTUNITY AND LET’S CALM DOWN ON KYLE ALLEN!!!

Allen in 2019 played in 13 games with 12 starts for the Panthers. The results were mixed.

Allen in 2019 over his first four starts went 4-0 with seven touchdown passes versus no interceptions and averaged 7.39 yards per pass attempt. Three of the four wins were road wins – victories at the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The other win was a home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But then came the rest of Allen’s 2019 season. He over his final eight starts went 1-7 with 10 touchdown passes versus 15 interceptions, averaged 6.52 yards per pass attempt and took 35 sacks. Included in that mix was the final win of the Redskins’ 3-13 2019 season: a 29-21 win at the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 in Ron Rivera’s final game as Panthers head coach. The Redskins allowed Allen over the Panthers’ first two offensive drives to go 6-of-6 for 86 yards and two touchdowns. But the Skins held Allen over the rest of the game to the following stats: 21-of-40 for 192 yards (4.8 yards per pass attempt) and an interception and sacked him seven times.

There were 30 quarterbacks who qualified for ESPN’s Total QBR rankings for the 2019 season. Allen finished No. 29 with a Total QBR of just 36.4.

Also, Allen in 2019 per Pro Football Focus ranked No. 38 out of 39 qualified quarterbacks in terms of overall grades for quarterbacks. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Duck Hodges was worse. PFF charted Allen in 2019 as having 34 turnover-worthy plays; only Jameis Winston, then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had more, and he finished the season with 30 interceptions, including an NFL single-season record seven pick-6s.

