The world is perpetually stuck inside for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus epidemic, but Jordan Brand is making sure that you’ll have some heat for when you finally step outside.

In an effort to prep for the warmer months, Jordan is releasing some classic colorways and new iterations on legendary silhouettes.

“The Jordan Brand Summer 2020 collection brings fresh takes to Jordan classics, weaving together Jumpman heritage and contemporary style. The new line offers something for everyone,” explains Jordan Brand.

First up is the Air Jordan V, celebrating it’s 30 year anniversary with the original Fire Red colorway outfitted with that icy blue sole that everyone loves and the coveted Nike Air branding. And the other pair of Vs takes design points from others, including the tongue from the Grape V and cues from the Metallic colorway, too.

For the ladies, Jordan is dropping two pairs of kicks all their own. There’s a tie-dye Jordan I, which marks the first time a graphic will be used on the silhouette and a Jordan 4 that is “designed to celebrate hope and inspire peace, love and harmony. Pops of red, green and yellow are featured throughout the netting, tongue and Air bag.”

What may be the best offerings in the bunch are the pairs of IVs that bare resemblance the Classic Green pair from 2004 because they’ve got a white base with pops of color on the eyelets and tongue. You can cop them in the Court Purple, University Red, Pine Green and Team Orange colorways.

Elsewhere are two pair of Jordan XI lows, which have become a staple for the warmer months the past few years, and the classic Air Jordan XIIIs nicknamed the Flints.

Peep all the sneakers Jordan Brand’s releasing this summerbelow.

Heat Check: Jordan Brand Unveils Dope Summer 2020 Releases was originally published on cassiuslife.com