If you’re stuck in the house during this quarantine and looking for a great read then, EMERGE Breakthrough Your Destiny!!! Check out this book written by Chicago native TV host, producer, and author Chance Cessna. She called into 93.9 WKYS & chopped it up Aladdin about the release of her new book.

