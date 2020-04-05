DC Mayor Bowser Shuts Down The Wharf Fish Markets; Patrons Not Practicing Social Distancing

In a news conference on Saturday, White House coronavirus task force member, Dr. Deborah Birx, suggests that DC is one of the next hot spots for the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. It’s not hard to believe given a picture circulating on Facebook of the Wharf fish markets in Southwest DC later that day.

Despite warnings from seafood vendors, patrons were risking it all for seafood by not practicing social distancing. Most walking around without protective gear. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser got a whiff of what was happening and shut down the wharf fish market vendors until April 24th. Many of those vendors showing up for work this morning not knowing it was shut down until seeing the massive police presence and the posted signs in the area. Sadly, a few messed it up for many! So now, not only are those vendors losing income but so are the fishermen they were purchasing from.

Remember, when going out, practice social distancing and wear protective gear. It’s not just for your protection but for the protection of everyone around you.

