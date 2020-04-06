Here’s The Reason Why People Think Lori Harvey Is Pregnant With Future’s Baby

Bossip Staff

The Internet is ablaze today with rumors that a certain socialite is expecting her first child with her (very fertile) rapper boo. Like a number of people who are currently quarantined, Lori Harvey tuned in to last night’s T Pain VS. Lil Jon Instagram Live battle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After posting a video showing her watching the two going head to head, however, several people noticed a sonogram placed near her TV.

The video caused quite the commotion from Toxic Twitter who speculated that Lori accidentally revealed that she’s pregnant with Future’s child.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lori Harvey pregnant by our Lord and Savior Nayvadius? pic.twitter.com/vRc01tQYJ8 — Can you lend a Naker a pencil? (@_SirCJ) April 5, 2020

But not so fast, the sonogram actually isn’t hers. Yet, anyway.

The sonogram actually belongs to Lori’s older sister Morgan Hawthorn who’s currently expecting her second child. Lori is apparently quarantined with her sis and has been sharing Instagram stories of herself having family time.

Morgan recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with help from her 5-year-old daughter. “Elle has some news to share with you all! ” Morgan captioned an announcement video.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

This is the second time Lori’s faced pregnancy rumors. Back when she was dating Diddy, people thought she was expecting because the music mogul, 50, was spotted caressing her stomach.

If Lori was pregnant she would’ve joined the looong list of women who’ve had a baby with the FreeBandz honcho. Eliza Reign is still engrossed in a paternity battle with the rapper over her daughter Reign Wilburn, another woman, Cindy Parker, settled out of court with Future over the paternity of her son Legend Ary Wilburn.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s The Reason Why People Think Lori Harvey Is Pregnant With Future’s Baby was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: