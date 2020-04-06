Zion Williamson & Russell Westbrook Could Be Competing In The NBA’s H-O-R-S-E Competition

NBA players are stuck at home bored and league officials are trying to keep their product exciting.

First up was the player-only NBA 2K competition that’s currently underway, and now comes the possibility of a H-O-R-S-E competition. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the odd Woj-bomb Saturday that the NBA was working with ESPN to televise a version of the game.

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and by far the most exciting possible participant, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Names I've heard that could be involved are Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell & possibly Zion Williamson. None are confirmed yet. https://t.co/fFcdqD08vu — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 4, 2020

While the structure of the competition hasn’t been hammered out yet, it appears that players –most of which have a gym or at least a hoop in their respective homes– will challenge their fellow NBA brethren to knock out some difficult shots in the classic playground game.

H-O-R-S-E in the NBA is nothing new, as it was a part of the 2009 and 2010 NBA All-Star weekend competitions with Kevin Durant winning both years. But with no dunks allowed, the fans were underwhelmed with the game so the league decided to scrap it. But amidst the pandemic, desperate times call for desperate measures as fans are salivating for new content.

The NBA has been shut down since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s no expectation that the league will start up again anytime soon, despite Austin Rivers revealing that the idea of hosting the games in Las Vegas was discussed.

Someone, please get LeBron James on the line so we can just watch him and Zion go dunk for dunk, please.

Zion Williamson & Russell Westbrook Could Be Competing In The NBA’s H-O-R-S-E Competition was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Team CASSIUS

Also On 93.9 WKYS: