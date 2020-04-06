Remembering a Legend: Bobby Mitchell

Washington Redskins legend Bobby Mitchell passed away on Sunday at 84. His cause of death was not disclosed. Mitchell became the first African American player to play for the Redskins after the Cleveland Browns traded for the then halfback in 1962. Once with the skins, Mitchell was moved to the flanker position where he led the league in receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,384) in his first year with the team.

The Team 980 honors the Great Bobby Mitchell:

Bobby was our Jackie Robinson. And a helluva a great guy to sit around and listen to stories from. Raised a mountain of money for cancer. Rest in peace. https://t.co/dUaNJP6vFi — Steve Czaban (@czabe) April 6, 2020

I will really miss him. Bobby was TOTALLY a class act. He was an awesome player, Social activist, philanthropist , and OUT OF THIS WORLD man. My condolences go out to Gwen and the family!! https://t.co/xjQ4feG1Wi — Brian Mitchell (@BMitchliveNBCS) April 6, 2020

Legendary as a player, and a human. Rest in Peace, Mr. Mitchell. #HTTR https://t.co/4w63qBgZrP — scott linn (@scottlinn980) April 6, 2020

Was just watching him this afternoon as a part of Paul Brown’s “A Football Life”. Damn. One of the most significant sports figures in the history of our city. #Redskins https://t.co/28jp9nnvhC — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) April 6, 2020

RIP #BobbyMitchell. Whatta football life:

– 4 yrs as Browns RB2 behind Jim Brown: 2,297 rush yds, 5.4 YPA, 16 rush TDs – 7 yrs as #Redskins WR: 6,492 receiving yds, 16.5 YPC, 49 receiving TDs – central part of 1962 #Skins integration – won 3 Super Bowls as #Skins assistant GM — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 6, 2020

Redskins owner Dan Snyder share his condolences:

“I was extremely saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Bobby Mitchell. Bobby was a Hall of Fame player and executive and represented the Washington Redskins organization with integrity for over 50 years. His passion for the game of football was unmatched by anyone I have ever met. Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in franchise history, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. He was a true class act and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gwen and the entire Mitchell family during this time.”

Statement from owner Dan Snyder on the passing of Redskins Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell pic.twitter.com/xiPUuTxs9t — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 6, 2020

Athletes, executives, personalities and others honor the legacy of Bobby Mitchell:

So sorry to hear of the passing former @Redskins Bobby Mitchell. I worked with Bobby for 23 years. He was a friend and mentor. What I remember most was his guidance and support when I was an Intern. He was a Hall of Famer on the field and off! @nflnetwork — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) April 6, 2020

RIP to the Great Bobby Mitchell #HTTR — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 6, 2020

So very very sad to hear of the passing of Bobby Mitchell, one of the great players ever, one of the great football minds ever and one tremendous man. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) April 6, 2020

Bobby Mitchell the legend and trailblazer on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/I7ucPoTx0T — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 6, 2020

@NFL @Redskins

Bobby Mitchell was an awesome person and a mentor to a lot of young knuckleheads like myself back in the day. His mentorship helped to put us on the right path from the first moment we entered the building. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by us all! — Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) April 6, 2020

Bobby Mitchell caught a 99-yard touchdown pass from George Izzo against the Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on September 15, 1963. It's tied for the longest touchdown pass in Redskins history.#HTTR #RIPBobbyMitchell pic.twitter.com/tGXIvOERLg — David Menassé (@Frekiwolf) April 6, 2020

Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020

RELATED:

Remembering a Legend: Bobby Mitchell was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: