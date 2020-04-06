Washington Redskins legend Bobby Mitchell passed away on Sunday at 84. His cause of death was not disclosed. Mitchell became the first African American player to play for the Redskins after the Cleveland Browns traded for the then halfback in 1962. Once with the skins, Mitchell was moved to the flanker position where he led the league in receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,384) in his first year with the team.
The Team 980 honors the Great Bobby Mitchell:
Redskins owner Dan Snyder share his condolences:
“I was extremely saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Bobby Mitchell. Bobby was a Hall of Fame player and executive and represented the Washington Redskins organization with integrity for over 50 years. His passion for the game of football was unmatched by anyone I have ever met. Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in franchise history, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. He was a true class act and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gwen and the entire Mitchell family during this time.”
Athletes, executives, personalities and others honor the legacy of Bobby Mitchell:
Remembering a Legend: Bobby Mitchell was originally published on theteam980.com