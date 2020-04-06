Al Galdi on Bobby Mitchell’s Legacy As A Pioneer For The Redskins

Al Galdi pays tribute to Hall of famer and Redskins legend Bobby Mitchell after he passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday.

Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020

Al gives his analysis of Bobby’s legacy as a pioneer for the Redskins and his incredible playing career for the Redskins and Cleveland Browns. Plus, a dicussion on how Bobby was the first African-American to play for the Redskins franchise, which was the last in the NFL to integrate.

Greg Hough

