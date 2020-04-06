Michael Phillips & Kevin Sheehan Discuss A Possible New Stadium For The Redskins In Virginia

Redskins Insider Michael Phillips of The Richmond Times-Dispatch joins The Kevin Sheehan Show with all the latest on the Redskins and a few points on a new Redskins stadium.

Michael & Kevin discuss the Redskins relationship with Richmond and if Ron River will continue to hold training camp there or look at other possible options. Plus, is there news on a possible stadium for the Redskins in Virginia?

Also in there is a quick non-update about the future of training camp in Richmond. Rivera was supposed to tour the facilities recently but that has been put on hold. He'll make the call on where the team goes after 2020: https://t.co/9of0cnv41X — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 2, 2020

Then Micheal gives us his thoughts on what will ultimately happen with Trent Williams and if he’ll be trader before or after the NFL draft this month. Also, what kind of competition will Kyle Allen be for Dwayne Haskins and should we view it as legit competition? Plus, will the Redskins take Chase Young or trade back in the draft?

