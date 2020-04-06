Top Seed Joe Gibbs Is Your Ultimate DC Sports Star Champ!

It is rare to see a top seed carve through a tournament field, avoid any upsets and claim the ultimate prize but that’s exactly what Joe Jackson Gibbs did. The hall of fame, former head coach of the Redskins is officially your 2020 Ultimate DC Sports Star Madness champion.

All hail the king.

The Team 980/95.9 FM's Ultimate DC Sports Star Madness started with the best 68 players, coaches, and personalities in DC sports history with fans deciding who moved on and who went home.

The bracket pitted the best of the best from the DMV against each other with regions representing Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, Arlington County, and Fairfax County. PG County’s Joe Gibbs took home the crown.

Ultimate DC Sports Star Champion – Joe Jackson Gibbs

The innovative offensive mind of the most successful era of Redskins football, Coach Gibbs came to Washington in 1981. Despite an inauspicious start to his head coaching tenure, losing his first five games, the team finished with and 8-8 record in his first season.

Gibbs’ second season is where ownership and the fanbase’s confidence was paid off. The team made the playoffs, advanced past the NFC championship and won the franchises first Super Bowl, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-17.

This momentum carried into his third season as coach where Gibbs’ squad finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and advanced all the way to the Super Bowl. They ultimately lost to the Marcus Allen led Los Angeles Raiders

In 1987, Washington rode quarterback Doug Williams to a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Four years later, Gibbs’ made league history. The 1991 Redskins led the league in scoring, allowed the second-fewest point and boasted the NFL’s best special team’s unit. Their success extended past the regular season where they would win Gibbs’ third Super Bowl in a blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. This team is considered by many to be the best Super Bowl team in league history.

Gibbs retired after the 1992 season but returned to the Redskins in 2004 and helped the team snap a six-season playoff drought. In his second stint as head coach, Gibbs led the team to the playoffs twice in four seasons, including a post-season win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005.

