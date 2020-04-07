Kevin Sheehan: Some Of The “Red Flags” On Dwayne Haskins May Not Be As Red As You Think

Off Kevin Sheehan’s conversation with former Redskins CB Shawn Springs, who’s also a mentor to Dwayne Haskins, we’re starting to see some of the “red flags” with Haskins might not be so red.

Shawn Springs explains that he does have Dwayne Haskins’ ear when it comes to staying focused and understanding how quickly things can change in the NFL.

So Kevin draws a comparison between RGIII’s time here with the Redskins to what we’ve seen from Dwayne Haskins time here so far.

Shawn Springs says Dwayne Haskins is prepped & ready to compete for the Redskins starting QB job https://t.co/UMIRK1SSFS pic.twitter.com/NazTOdEFDU — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) April 6, 2020

TheTeam980 Staff

