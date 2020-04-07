Al Galdi: Why Has So Much Of the Criticism Of Dwayne Haskins Come From Former Redskins Players

Al Galdi points out that much of the criticism of Dwayne Haskins come from former Redskins players…

DeAngelo Hall – now with NFL Media – said on NFL Network’s “Total Access” on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, that he couldn’t see how Dwayne Haskins will win the Redskins’ starting quarterback job for the 2020 season. Said D-Hall regarding Ron Rivera, “I think by just not trusting him right now, it’s saying a whole lot. I don’t think Dwayne Haskins is gonna respond. A lotta young kids don’t respond to that style of coaching. Ron Rivera’s [an] old-school-mentality type of coach. He wants competition. These young guys want things given to them. I would have loved to see Dwayne Haskins get the opportunity to be this starting quarterback in Washington, not have a talented guy like Kyle Allen behind him, a more veteran, seasoned guy behind him that he knows the keys are his…With Kyle Allen breathing down your throat, you are not going to be able to make many mistakes. I don’t know how he wins the starting job, man. I really don’t.”

Chris Cooley on Friday, April 3, 2020, on The Kevin Sheehan Show podcast said regarding Dwayne Haskins versus Kyle Allen, “I don’t see him [Dwayne] responding incredibly well to an open discussion of competition.”

Joe Theismann multiple times talked about Dwayne Haskins not playing at all in the 2019 season. In fact, Theismann as late as Sept. 30, 2019 – the day after Haskins’ disastrous NFL debut in relief in the 24-3 loss at the New York Giants – told TMZ Sports regarding Haskins, “You can not start him against the New England Patriots. You can’t start Dwayne Haskins against the New England Patriots. I mean, it can’t happen. It wouldn’t be good for him, it wouldn’t be good for the franchise, it wouldn’t be good for football for crying out loud.”

Shawn Springs on The Kevin Sheehan Show on The Team 980 95.9FM on Aug. 20, 2019, expressed essentially a fear of Dwayne Haskins starting in his rookie season and potentially receiving the wrath of Skins fans.

Jeff Bostic on Jan. 6, 2020, on WSBN-AM in Washington, D.C., said, “From what I saw the latter part of the season, Dwayne Haskins is not the answer.”

Doug Williams on Feb. 8, 2020, at a community even said that the Redskins’ starting-quarterback job was Dwayne Haskins’ to lose and talked-up Dwayne’s ability but also said the following about Dwayne: “He got to stay at the facility ’til they run him out the building. That’s the most important thing. All that other stuff shouldn’t matter to Dwayne at this point.”

Doug Williams on Feb. 22, 2020, on Sirius XM NFL Radio said the following about Dwayne Haskins: “I just tried to tell him what he has to do to get him out of that mentality that I can just galavant all over the place on the offseason when, really, you need to be here trying to find out what I need to do for the season.”

Al Galdi: Why Has So Much Of the Criticism Of Dwayne Haskins Come From Former Redskins Players

