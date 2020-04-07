Doc and Galdi: Nationals Championship Defense Could Begin As Early As May

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported late Monday night/Tuesday morning that Major League Baseball and its players union are working together on a plan that could see the start of the MLB season begin as early as May. Passan adds that the MLB and MLBPA have received “the support of high-ranking federal public health officials who believe the league can safely operate amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

NEWS: Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are focusing on a plan backed by federal health officials that could have players in training camps by May and games soon thereafter. Details at ESPN on how MLB may return — and the difficulty in doing so: https://t.co/zDoNa3k4pm — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 7, 2020

The Team 980/95.9FM’s Al Galdi points out a few things that both parties are considering:

All 30 teams would play games in at stadiums with no fans in the Greater Phoenix Area

They would play at the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, 10 Spring Training facilities, and perhaps other nearby fields

Players, coaching staffs, and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadiums.

Less than 12 hours after Passan’s report, the MLB issued a statement of their own.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement this morning: pic.twitter.com/zyjrbGICVQ — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 7, 2020

As the MLB and MLBPA continue to make strides to get the season underway, there are so many other logistics they’ll have to consider, with the biggest concern being that people are being asked to be away from their families for a long period of time. Jeff Passan deems that aside from being away from their family, there are other concerns as well and people may not agree totally with what’s being considered.

There are going to be players who oppose the Arizona plan — who prefer to wait and see if alternative solutions for playing present themselves. And it’s easy to understand why: separating from your family for potentially months at a time is an enormous ask of anyone. pic.twitter.com/0DQPTvWS5B — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 7, 2020

Nats Pitcher Sean Doolittle’s wife, Erieann Dolan, deems that this is a “reckless and irresponsible” idea and suggests that the MLB should just “shut it down” until this pandemic has run its course. She’s one of few to voice her disapproval of this Arizona plan.

Y’all asking them to stay at their current salaries but also stay locked inside Baseball Biodome for an indefinite amount of time away from their families during a GD pandemic? This is a reckless and irresponsible kernel of an idea. Shut it down. — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) April 7, 2020

