While Donald Trump continues to drag his mango feet and allow healthcare workers continue to battle the coronavirus without proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), Nike has stepped up and went to work creating new and innovative gear to give our medical soldiers on the front lines some much needed equipment for this pandemic.

According Nike‘s website the sneaker giant isn’t just creating new face masks and face shields for the medical workers engulfed in the war on the coronavirus, but they’re also using sneaker parts to create the much needed supplies. Talk about clever.

The padded full-face shields feature a cord string for simple fitting around the head and air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to protect against the coronavirus while healthcare workers and doctors do their thing.

“Without proper facial protection, healthcare workers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, which could place substantial strain on the healthcare workforce in the months ahead,” says Miko Enomoto, M.D., associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine, OHSU School of Medicine. “The full-face shields help protect healthcare workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask. Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do.”

These joints are actually real spiffy.

For now the The PAPR lenses and full-face shields will be distributed to health systems in Nike’s World Headquarters region, including Providence, Legacy Health Systems and Kaiser Permanente, and others across the state of Oregon, but hopefully they’ll find their way across the US and eventually the world sooner rather than later.

Props to Nike for stepping up and doing their part in this very dark time in human history.

Nike’s New PPE For Healthcare Workers Turns Sneaker Parts Into Brand New Medical Equipment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

