From Smoking Weed In High School To Almost Dating Ivanka Trump: Everything You Missed In Tom Brady’s Howard Stern Interview

Tom Brady the Buccaneer.

It still sounds weird for a guy who most thought would start and end his career with the New England Patriots, spanning over three decades. But now that he’s taking his talents to Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future, the ordinarily quiet quarterback decided to open up with infamous radio host Howard Stern.

In the extensive interview –which lasted two hours– Brady started by ending the debate about who was more valuable to the Pats organization: him or head coach Bill Belichick. He even mentioned that he has “absolutely” no resentment towards Belichick for not re-signing him.

“I think it is a pretty shitty argument, actually. I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine,” he said honestly. He still wishing his old team success in the coming season. “I have a lot of friends there. I want them to do great.”

One of the most revealing parts of the interview came when he spoke about his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen who was unhappy about Brady not pulling his weight in the marriage, even during the offseason when he had a ton of free time. The 42-year-old went on to admit that that’s why he hasn’t participated in OTAs the last few seasons.

“She felt like I would play football all season, and she’d take care of the house,” he said. “Then, when the season ended, I’d be like ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training,’ and she’s going ‘When are you going to do for things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school?’ That was a big part of our marriage.”

The most cringeworthy part of the interview came when Stern begins to question Brady about his association with Donald Trump. Brady admitted that Trump asked him to speak at the 2016 Republican Convention, to which he declined.

“The political support is totally different from the support of a friend. …. I wasn’t going to support, I didn’t want to get into all the political, because there’s zero-win in regards to any of that,” is how he explained his decision.

Tom Brady: "I never saw race. I think sports transcends race. It transcends wealth. It transcends all that. You get to know and appreciate what someone else may bring. When you're in a locker room with 50 guys, you don't think about race because you're all the same at that point" — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 8, 2020

And with talk of Trump, of course, race in America came up in conversation, and of course, Brady gave a tone-deaf answer.

“I never saw race. I think sports transcends race. It transcends wealth. It transcends all that. You get to know and appreciate what someone else may bring. When you’re in a locker room with 50 guys, you don’t think about race because you’re all the same at that point,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine revealed on Twitter.

“Man, that shit hurt.”’- Tom Brady tells Howard Stern about the time one of his testicles swelled up to the size of an orange. pic.twitter.com/2UjmF3xdUA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 8, 2020

Elsewhere in the interview, Brady revealed what it’s like to get hit in the testicles with a football and awkwardly recalls the time Trump wanted him to date his daughter Ivanka. The usually buttoned-up Tom Terrific even admitted to smoke and drinking in high school.

“I definitely had my fun in high school, with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion, but as it got later in my high school life, those became less and less and less.”

Howard Stern tells Tom Brady that Donald Trump wanted Tom Brady to marry Ivanka Trump. *Brady laughs very uncomfortably* "That was a long time ago. That was a long time ago in my life. … There was never that where we ever dated or anything like that." 🧐 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 8, 2020

From Smoking Weed In High School To Almost Dating Ivanka Trump: Everything You Missed In Tom Brady’s Howard Stern Interview was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bruce Goodwin II

Also On 93.9 WKYS: