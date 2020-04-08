The Lo Down: Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry to Make Appearances at Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service [VIDEO]

With Easter happening this Sunday, Joel Osteen will still host a service, but it’s all going to be virtual and is featuring some major guests! Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry will all be apart of the Easter Sunday service, with Kanye West set to perform with his choir. Lore’l fills you in with all the details! TMZ, citing sources near Osteen, says the trio will “deliver messages of love and support to [Osteen’s] massive audience.”

Kodak Black & NBA Youngboy continue to throw shots at each other on social media, but it was one of their moms who had plenty to say and we got the audio for you to hear! We also got a pleasant surprise from Mya as she hosted an IG Live performance yesterday and it sounded amazing!

Catch up with all today’s entertainment with The Lo Down! Download our brand new mobile app so you never miss a thing!

