Add another line to the laundry list of accomplishments for the late great Kobe Bean Bryant.

His most recent book, The Wizenard Series: Season One, topped the charts in its’ first week in the category of Children’s Middle Grade Hardcover. This is his FIFTH New York Times bestseller. Just a friendly reminder, Kobe’s career as an author was probably his fourth profession, some authors never have one NYT bestseller, let alone five.

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant said “Kobe would have been so proud to see his work continuing on posthumously.”

Vanessa, who was previously a very private person, seldom making public appearances, has since become much more active in lieu of her husband’s untimely death. She spoke with ESPN following the announcement that Kobe would be solidified amongst legends as a member of the 2020 James Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It is an incredible accomplishment and honor,” said Vanessa. “We are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate. This is definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”

"We're incredibly proud of him." Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

The Hall of Fame committee announced the inductees this past Saturday. This was Kobe’s first season of eligibility and he was certain to get in this year regardless of his death, but the fact that he died added an extra element of sentiment to the announcement. The ceremony will take place on August 28-30.

Kobe and their daughter Gianna, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in late January.

Still Winning: Kobe Bryant Posthumously Secures Fifth New York Times Bestseller was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Darryl Darby

Also On 93.9 WKYS: