Billy Sorrells has a lot of extra time on his hands, so he decided it’s time to play on the phone again. He calls up a woman’s boyfriend while he was out working and said that he was at his house right now with his girl and of course he wasn’t happy. We thought Billy was going to get beat up through the phone with this one! What would you have done in this situation? Let us know on our social media accounts!

Billy Sorrells File: If Someone Called You And Said They Were At Your House, What Would You Do?! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

