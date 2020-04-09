Who’s Cappin?! The Weeknd Claims That Usher Ripped Off His Style & Lore’l Isn’t Happy [VIDEO]

Usher reminded everyone that “Climax” is very much his song on Wednesday night as he participated in the #ClimaxChallenge. This “R&Beef” kicked off after The Weeknd said in an interview with Variety that his 2012 album House of Ballons changed the landscape of pop music.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that (2012) Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f**k, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing,”

This is the part Lore’l took issue with, and is why The Weeknd gets this week’s “Who’s Cappin” award! Usher has since issued a challenge by having fans sing “Climax” and he even got in on the action by singing the song acapella on Instagram. Listen to the full conversation above and let us know on social media what your thoughts are!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

