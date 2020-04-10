Club KYS Quarantine Mix Weekend

Keep it locked on 93.9 WKYS ALL WEEKEND LONG! We will be bringing the club your home foe the Quarantine Mix Weekend! Make sure you take us wherever are by downloading the 93.9 WKYS App for your Apple or Android device.

You can also tell your Smart Speaker to plat 93.9 W-K-Y-S!

Friday, April 10th

7-10pm – Malcolm Xavier

10-11pm – DJ Reece

11pm-12 Midnight – DJ Jo’iyce

Saturday, April 11th

12-2pm – DJ Reece

2-4pm – DJ 5’9

4-6pm – DJ Freeez

6-8pm – Little Bacon Bear

8-10pm – Malcolm Xavier

10pm-12 Midnight – DJ Analyze

Sunday, April 12th

12-2pm – Sixth Sense

2pm-4pm DJ Flava

4-6pm – Mike Swift

6-8pm – Ricky Platinum

8-10pm – DJ Trini

10pm-12 Midnight – DJ Gemini & DJ Joe Cat Daddy

