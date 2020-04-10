Club KYS Quarantine Mix Weekend

Keep it locked on 93.9 WKYS ALL WEEKEND LONG! We will be bringing the club your home foe the Quarantine Mix Weekend! Make sure you take us wherever are by downloading the 93.9 WKYS App for your Apple or Android device.
You can also tell your Smart Speaker to plat 93.9 W-K-Y-S!
Friday, April 10th
7-10pm – Malcolm Xavier
10-11pm – DJ Reece
11pm-12 Midnight – DJ Jo’iyce
Saturday, April 11th
12-2pm – DJ Reece
2-4pm – DJ 5’9
4-6pm – DJ Freeez
6-8pm – Little Bacon Bear
8-10pm – Malcolm Xavier
10pm-12 Midnight – DJ Analyze
Sunday, April 12th
12-2pm – Sixth Sense
2pm-4pm DJ Flava
4-6pm – Mike Swift
6-8pm – Ricky Platinum
8-10pm – DJ Trini
10pm-12 Midnight – DJ Gemini & DJ Joe Cat Daddy
