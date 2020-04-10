Outta Control: 50 Cent Says He’d Rather Embrace 6ix9ine Than His Real Son [Video]

We knew 50 Cent’s veins were ice cold but this week we found they have long been frostbitten. He made it clear he will gladly side with a snitch than his own blood.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Queens rapper was doing the most earlier this week when he conducted an Instagram Live from his home. During the brief stream he acknowledged the fact that Tekashi is home early due to Covid-19 and his chronicled issues with asthma. He went on to say that he rather have the rainbow haired trouble maker as his offspring than his real one.

“People ask, ‘You seen your son yet?’” he said. “Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He’s trolling everybody. He better than Marquise though. I take him before I take my actual biological son [laughs]. F*** that nigga [laughs].”

50 Cent says he would choose 6ix9ine over his biological son. pic.twitter.com/Ap6W4Vjp7r — Plugged Soundz (@pluggedsoundztv) April 8, 2020

Naturally this got back to his oldest biological son Marquise which led him to comment on his father’s savagery. “Did he just say he’d claim a rat? Oh no! I don’t know what y’all got going on over there. That’s some other sh*t. Stupid!” he responded.

This is not the first time Fofty has shaded his first born publicly. Let’s not forget when he left a viscous comment a pictured that featured Marquise posing with Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff’s son Kyle stating “If both these little niggas got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day”.

