Lee Daniels & Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Allegedly Stopped Speaking Because Of R. Kelly

Empire’s final season set to end early and Juicy Smolliét came out from hiding all because of the Rona, Page Six is reporting the actor/singer is no longer talking to his old boss Lee Daniels and it has nothing to do with getting fired.

According to the publication, Smollett, and Daniels not being on good speaking terms happened way before Jussie allegedly hired brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to throw a noose around his neck in staged racists homophobic attack. The real issue was the Empire creator wanted Jussie to work with the king of R&Pee, R.Kelly, on creating songs for his character on the show as well as his music career. Smollett was totally against the idea.

Per Page Six:

One point of contention, we’re told, was that Daniels wanted now-disgraced musician Kelly to write songs for Smollett’s “Empire” character — and even suggested that Kelly work on the actor’s own album.

But we’re told Smollett wanted nothing to do with Kelly, who already had a bad reputation in the music industry. Smollett “put his foot down,” the source said. (A Fox rep denied Kelly ever wrote for the show or that Daniels asked him to do so.)

Page Six was also told that Smollett would complain about Daniels to Fox Execs quite often. The insider detailed Lee Daniels frustration with the way how Jussie moved stating:

“It was things like that that did not sit well with Lee,” said the insider. “He [was frustrated by] Jussie because he was constantly going over his head to Fox about their creative differences.”

Welp.

Daniels refutes Page Six’s reporting and in statement claims:

“The information regarding my relationship with Jussie prior to his departure from ‘Empire’ is false.” And “I have no personal or professional relationship with R. Kelly. I never have.”

Meanwhile, Juicy is still in hot water with the city of Chicago. Back in March, he lost his court battle to have the new charges levied against him thrown out.

—

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Lee Daniels & Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Allegedly Stopped Speaking Because Of R. Kelly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

Also On 93.9 WKYS: