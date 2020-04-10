We are exactly two weeks out from the NFL Draft, and The Team 980/95.9FM’s Rick ‘Doc’ Walker and Al Galdi are under the impression that the Washington Redskins will select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the number two pick.

On The Doc and Galdi Show, Galdi questions whether or not the hype and anticipation for this year’s presumed number two pick, Chase Young, by Redskins nation is greater than that of the hype for Robert Griffin III in 2012.

In 2012, Griffin, a Heisman trophy winner and presumably a franchise-quarterback, was going to be teaming up with a great quarterback coach in Mike Shanahan–a much anticipated tandem!

Similar to Griffin, Chase Young, a great defensive end, would perhaps be teaming up with an accomplished defensive mind in Ron Rivera. Not to mention, social media has also played a huge role in building up the hype surrounding Young.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23 with Joe Burrow as presumably the Draft’s number one overall pick.

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Doc and Galdi Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Doc and Galdi: Fans More Hyped For 2012 RG3 #2 Pick Or Presumed Chase Young #2 Pick? was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: