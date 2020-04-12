22Gz Talks New Music on “Growth and Development”, Quarantine Life and More

Check out Brooklyn artist 22Gz as he dropped his tape “Growth and Development” on April 10th 2020. He talks with Jay Hill via IG Live for a WKYS exclusive. 22Gz is a young artist signed time Atlantic records, and also affiliated with Kodak Black. As Kodak took to him some time after he signed with Atlantic. 22Gz talks how he’s passing time during this tragic pandemic with Covid 19. He says he likes to play the game to pass the time, his favorite game to play is Grand theft auto.

They also talk his music, and how he was one of the first artist to start NYC Drill Music, but wasn’t necessarily the first NYC artist profit from It in a major way. They go into his time in Miami being incarcerated and him losing his manger to a fatal accident along the way. 22Gz also spoke on him wanting to eventually gift Play Station 4’s to an entire High school once he really starts making a lot of money…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: