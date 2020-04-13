While he entered the game as a strict connoisseur of fine Ralph Lauren threading Smoke DZA has emerged as one of the drippiest New York MC’s. He discussed his passion for fashion in a new interview.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Harlem Native made a recent appearance on The Dropcast. Even though both hosts, Jian DeLeon and Noah Thomas, conducted the interview from their personal residences the Q&A got the Uptown lyricist to detail approach to splashing.

The 30 minute exchange got Rugby Thompson to discuss his most recent offering A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed and then segwayed on to the gear. He admitted that he has advanced his shopping game to more of an in person experience to purposely feel the textiles. Right now he is taking it easy on copping new items but plans to do the most once the lock down is past us.

The Kushed God also shared his appreciation for brands stepping up during the pandemic; specifically pointing out that Supreme’s recent advertisement in The New York Times encouraging staying at home was timely. Additionally he makes it clear he is not a Air Jordan fan but can appreciate the Off-White colorways.

You can listen to the episode below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez

Smoke DZA Talks Supreme, Air Jordan’s And Off-White In New Episode Of Dropcast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios

Also On 93.9 WKYS: